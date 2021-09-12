Get crafty with beer and painting event at Hemlock Brewing Wednesday night

Paints and pints will be on tap during a “Funky Chicken” paint party at Hemlock State Brewing Company Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Artist Nathalie Lehoux will guide participants step-by-step through the process of painting their own funky chicken on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas that they can take home afterward. The cost is $35 and all of the acrylic paints and supplies, including aprons, are provided.

Participants are required to pre-register through the paint party’s Facebook event page, which can be viewed here.

No painting experience is necessary and Lehoux will lightly sketch the chicken scene to be painted on each canvas beforehand, which she said takes the pressure off people to draw and allows them to simply focus on having a relaxed evening of painting.

These parties represent a creative way for people “to build memories with their friends and just enjoy a good time,” Lehoux said. “It’s always fun to do something new, something different and I think this is something that we don’t see every day.”

Through her company Crave4Art, Lehoux regularly puts on paint workshops throughout the region, although this will be the first such event she’s held in Mountlake Terrace. If the group of participants at a paint party is large enough, she will also often draw names for a variety of door prizes, she said.

Hemlock State Brewing Company is located at 23601 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.