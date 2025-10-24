Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Washington Kids Holiday Tag Sale Nov. 7-8

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Looking for unique gifts at unbeatable prices? Don’t miss the Holiday Tag Sale hosted by Washington Kids from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8 at their Lynnwood distribution center.
Thanks to a generous donation of remaining inventory from the Swedish Edmonds Hospital Gift Shop, shoppers can browse a wide selection of gift items and merchandise — all priced to move. It’s the perfect chance to check off your holiday shopping list while supporting a great cause.
Location: Washington Kids Distribution Center
19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Lynnwood
Payment: Debit, credit and Venmo accepted
And while you’re there, grab something sweet from the College Place Elementary bake sale happening on-site during the same hours.
All proceeds from the tag sale benefit Washington Kids programs that provide essentials like food, clothing, hygiene products and emergency assistance to unhoused and low-income students and families in the Edmonds School District.
For more information or to donate, visit www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.
