Gesa Credit Union hosting Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive

Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Local Heroes groups across Washington for its 7th annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive. From now until Dec. 19, community members are encouraged to donate toys in the oversized holiday stockings found at every Gesa branch. All donations will be donated to Local Hero initiatives across the state.

Examples of gifts to donate include stuffed animals, Lego sets, dolls and prizes. Toys collected at the Gesa branch in Lynnwood will be distributed by Sea Mar Community health care workers to families in need.

“This year Sea Mar anticipates distributing over 15,000 toys to more than 5,000 low-income families,” said Jennifer Marroquin, toy donation coordinator. “It is because of community partners such as Gesa Credit Union, we are able to provide toys to thousands of underprivileged children within nine Western Washington counties during the holiday season that would otherwise go without.”

The Lynnwood branch is located at 3405 188th St. S.W. #201, Lynnwood.