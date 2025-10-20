Geraldine ‘Jeri’ Rask: Drawn to nature and to serve others

Geraldine “Jeri” Rask

March 12th, 1946 – September 16th, 2025

Geraldine “Jeri”, “Jer-Bear”, “Say Say” Rask was born March 12,1946 in Cleveland, Ohio and died on Sept 16, 2025. From a young age, Jeri was drawn to nature and being of service to others. In her early 20’s, Jeri joined the VISTA volunteers and traveled from Cleveland to live on a Navajo reservation in Wheatfields, Arizona. Living in a hogan for over a year, she met lifetime friends, taught English, learned the Navajo language, and worked with the Navajo people to develop economic opportunities in their community. This experience left a lasting impression on Jeri, influencing her desire to be of service to others and sparking a desire to be an advocate for civil rights and social change.

Jeri met her beloved Thomas in high school, but they didn’t start dating until they were both in college. Tom and Jeri, in contrast to their animated counterparts’ contentious relationship, were quite the match and married in 1972 at Horseshoe Lake in Cleveland. Tom and Jeri welcomed a daughter, Kristen, and daughter, Chelsea, 13 months later. They relocated to Cleveland Heights where they lived in their home, they remodeled themselves, for over 30 years. Tom and Jeri brought love and creativity into their home, working on house design projects, poetry, silk screening t-shirts, and kite making with their children and friends.

Jeri worked as an early child educator and social worker for many years. She showed love for her community through her work with organizations such as Health Hill Hospital for Children and the Cleveland Center for the Blind.

After Jeri’s husband passed away in 2012, Jeri left her very beloved community in Cleveland for Edmonds, Washington where she spent the last 12 years of her life close to her daughters and granddaughter, Remy. Jeri embraced the Pacific Northwest, joining a variety of groups such as Happy Hikers, Advocates for Women, Friendship Force, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Edmonds. She also enjoyed many years of exploring our beautiful parks and trails, traveling overseas, and bringing joy and laughter to all who knew her.

Jeri will be forever loved by her daughters Kristen Rask (husband, Tim Miller) and Chelsea Van Rask (husband, Matt Hancock), granddaughter Remy Van Rask, step-grandchildren Kellen and Bailey Hancock, and extended family and friends. Jeri is preceded in death by husband Thomas Rask, brother Jack Elstone, and parents Kay and Harry Elstone.

A celebration of life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Edmonds on January 11,2026 at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jeri to Doctor’s Without Borders or the Sierra Club.