Geneaology research problems? Get help in Lynnwood Dec. 16

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the society’s research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Messages with an understandable call-back number will be returned later to confirm your appointment. Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts.

The free, 40-minute session is an “in person” appointment. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.