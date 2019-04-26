Geneaological Society programs April 27-May 4

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering several upcoming programs:

“A Brick Wall Busters” class will be held this Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m., at the Sno-Isle Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one-hour, free, drop-in class will help researchers discover new ways to find that elusive ancestor.

“Isthmus of Panama and the Panama Canal” are the topics of the program to be presented by Kent Morgan at the May 1 meeting at the Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. A short business meeting is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. Morgan is a life enrichment speaker and research historian and often comes in costume relating to his topic. Guests are welcome.

A free beginning genealogy class is held on the first Saturday of the month, May 4, at 10 a.m., at the Sno-Isle Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one-hour class will help get you started and organized to research your family history.

For more information on any of these events, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.