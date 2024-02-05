Genealogical research help through public libraries topic of meeting in Lynnwood Feb. 7

“Public Libraries: Another Tool in Your Genealogy Toolbox” is the topic of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the Wicker’s Building, 19921 Poplar Way (Heritage Park), Lynnwood. You attend in person or view online at https://bit.ly/SIGSFeb24
Is the public library part of your genealogical research toolkit? If not you may be missing many great services and resources. Nate Cushman from the Snohomish Library will give a tour of what’s available in the library and online, from local records to newspaper to inter-library borrowing and more.
The presentation is open to members and the general public. Email SIGS for more details at askus@snoislegenealogy.org or call at 425-775-6267.
The public is also invited to join the online Monday Morning Genealogy Coffee Klatch from 10-11 a.m. via Zoom. Those attending this online gathering of folks interested in genealogy and family history share stories, (try) to answer one another’s questions and generally enjoy the conversation. Join every Monday via the link at snoislegenealogy.org.
