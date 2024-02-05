Genealogical research help through public libraries topic of meeting in Lynnwood Feb. 7

“Public Libraries: Another Tool in Your Genealogy Toolbox” is the topic of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the Wicker’s Building, 19921 Poplar Way (Heritage Park), Lynnwood. You attend in person or view online at https://bit.ly/SIGSFeb24

Is the public library part of your genealogical research toolkit? If not you may be missing many great services and resources. Nate Cushman from the Snohomish Library will give a tour of what’s available in the library and online, from local records to newspaper to inter-library borrowing and more.

The presentation is open to members and the general public. Email SIGS for more details at askus@snoislegenealogy.org or call at 425-775-6267.