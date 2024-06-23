Genealogy roadblocks? Get help at June 29 session in Lynnwood

Genealogists will have another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems this Saturday, June 29, at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Your guide will be Margaret Summitt, an experienced researcher who can direct your efforts in a free, 40-minute session.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.