Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location

With little advance notice, the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed.

Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.

The cosmetology school had been conducting classes at the location since 2013, when the cosmetology school moved its North Campus from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace.

No press release had been issued by Gene Juarez Salon & Spa announcing the closure; there are no posts on the company’s social media pages mentioning the demise of the Academy’s North Campus. Attempts to reach spokespersons for Gene Juarez or the Academy were unsuccessful.

A letter at the front door of the former location states, “Gene Juarez Academy made the difficult decision to close the North Campus due to challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic as well as a decline in enrollment.” The letter says that Oct. 28 was the final day for guest services at the locale.

The Academy North Campus conducted classes for cosmetology students enrolled in 13-month programs. The company boasted that the location had 110 training stations for the students and welcomed customers to receive hair, makeup and nail consultations and to have their hair cut, colored, permed or styled.

“We know this news is difficult for our North Campus community,” the letter continued. “We have the deepest respect and admiration for the legacy of this Academy. We want to thank you our guest (sic) for your support over the years.”

The opening of the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus in Mountlake Terrace was heralded by city leaders at the time as significant for the Gateway Plaza business district. A ribbon-cutting event, attended by city officials and Gene Juarez Salon & Spa executives, was held at the location in January 2013 commemorating the training school’s opening.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski