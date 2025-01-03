Gear up for adventures in the snow during online event Jan. 9

Master winter backpacking with expert advice from former park ranger Anastasia Allison from 6 -7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

Backpacking instructor, Allison will teach you everything you need to know for a successful overnight trip during the winter. These include picking the perfect campsite, planning your route, assessing weather and avalanche conditions, dressing for success, and essential equipment like snowshoes, micro-spikes, crampons and axes.

Allison is the founder of Kula Cloth. She has extensively tested gear for Backpacker Magazine and REI, has been a backpacking instructor with Washington Outdoor Women since 2009. She is also a wilderness first responder and has been backpacking and climbing in the Pacific Northwest — and around the world — for over two decades.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

Contact Sno-Isle Libraries with questions or view the programs and events FAQs page.