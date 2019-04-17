Gateway Boulevard open for bank access; site of Main Street ribbon cutting April 20

Mountlake Terrace’s newest street, Gateway Boulevard, is open — kind of.

Access to the roadway that passes through the Mountlake Terrace light rail development under construction along I-5 has been opened where it intersects with 236th Street Southwest near the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. The opening was made necessary as crews are now working on the southern portion of the roadway.

Signs at both the north and south entrances to the new Gateway Boulevard indicate that the only way to drive to the Umpqua Bank office building, 6021-244th St. S.W., is currently from the 236th Street access to Gateway Boulevard. The southern access to Gateway Boulevard near the Studio 6 Motel that had previously been the only roadway to the office building is now blocked with chain link fencing.

The northern portion of Gateway Boulevard that connects to 236th Street Southwest will also serve as the site for a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, April 20. City of Mountlake Terrace officials will be joined by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and possibly some Washington state elected officials to “break ground” on the Main Street Revitalization Project currently underway on 236th between I-5 and 56th Avenue West. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The revitalization project improvements to 236th Street Southwest between I-5 and 56th Avenue West are expected to be finished in early 2020. Construction of the Terrace Station development, which will include 258 apartments and 58,000 square feet of retail space, is scheduled for completion in September 2020.

— By Doug Petrowski