Garage fire at Brier home displaces six Wednesday

Six people were temporarily displaced from their Brier home Wednesday morning after the two-story residence sustained fire and smoke damage from a small blaze in the home’s garage.

“The fire was contained to the garage,” said South County Fire Public Information Officer Leslie Hynes.

Firefighters from Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds responded to a 911 call placed at 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday as units from Brier’s Station 18 were out on a previous call and unavailable.

There were no injuries to the two residents that were home at the time of the fire nor to any firefighters at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The emergency call was placed by four Snohomish County PUD maintenance workers who were doing unrelated routine maintenance on a street utility box in the 3000 block of 224th Place Southwest and were about 60 feet from the home.

The workers said they saw smoke coming out from under the garage door, out the back of the structure and from roof vents and quickly called 911. They then grabbed a fire extinguisher from their PUD service vehicle and ran to the front door of the house. While two workers knocked on the front door and assisted the two residents outside, one worker went to the back of the house to see if there were any visible flames through a broken window to the garage; he said he saw none.

South County Fire Support 7 was on scene to assist the home’s residents with housing while the investigation into the fire’s cause takes place.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski






