Gallery: Third of July fun at Lake Ballinger

Lake Ballinger Park was full of vendors, games, pony rides and fun for the Third Annual Third of July celebration.

This year, the pony rides and inflatable rides were moved to the playfields. The parking lot was home to food, game and activity vendors. The field near the Senior Center was packed with people of all ages enjoying music, dancing, some games and finding good viewing spots for fireworks.

Fireworks were launched at the Lake Ballinger boat launch. Click here for more information about that move.

–Photos by Natalie Covate