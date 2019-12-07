Mountlake Terrace residents turn out for 37th annual Christmas Tree lighting event

Cold weather and a brief drizzle did not keep Mountlake Terrace residents from attending the 37th annual Christmas Tree lighting event Friday night at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.

Prior to the tree lighting, community members gathered on the field to hear students from Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park School launch the event with a choir performance of Christmas carols. This year’s choir was the largest yet, with nearly 100 students participating.

Tour de Terrace volunteers handed out hot cocoa, coffee and cookies while raising donations for the Michelle Ringler Recreation Scholarship Fund. The event included a visit from Santa Claus, who arrived on a South County Fire truck.

The “tree” is made up 1,800 LED lights that sit on top of the City of Mountlake Terrace water tower and can be seen from miles away. This is the second year the event has been sponsored by Mountlake Terrace Plaza retirement community.

–Photos by Cody Sexton