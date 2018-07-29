Gallery: MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk 2018 results

1 of 15

A notably cool morning compared to the rest of the week was welcome for those running the MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk Saturday morning.

A record 251 runners registered for the race. 215 crossed the finish line Saturday morning. Last year, 225 runners registered.

The fastest runner overall was Peter Hanson, with a final time of 16:30.5. The fastest female runner Andrea Eiseman, with a final time of 17:59.1. Eiseman finished third overall behind Brad Bauer, who finished in 17:38.9.

For a full list of runners and finishing race times, click here.

The fastest runners by age group (male and female) were:

Ages 6-8 Tucker Cardin and Adi McCool

Ages 9-11 Cole Mills and Aubrey LeBlanc

Ages 12-15 Hiroto Nasu and Natalie Cardin

Ages 16-19 Jaden Lofrese

Ages 20-29 Eli Tucker and Kate Callison

Ages 30-39 Peter Hanson (Overall Winner) and Andrea Eiseman (Overall Female Winner)

Ages 40-49 Brad Bauer and Adrienne Mills

Ages 50-59 Glenn Hoogerhyde and Becky Paulson

Ages 60-69 Michael Anderberg and Carol Austin

Ages 70+ Steve McCracken and Maudie Wilson

–Photos by Natalie Covate