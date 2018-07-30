Photos Gallery: Final day of Tour de Terrace 2018 July 30, 2018 1 0 1 of 11 A well balanced meal of curly fries. At one of the carnival booths. A vendor brings down a doll for a winner. Defying gravity on the Fire Ball ride. Defying gravity on the Fire Ball ride. Hamming it up for the camera, to promote the haunted house at the Nile Country Club this Halloween. The Stacy Jones Band performs at Tour de Terrace. Rick Bowen of the Stacy Jones Band. Stacy Jones' dad, Tom Jones, performs on the bass. Posing for a fun photo with over-sized props. Spinning and circling on the Tornado ride. Tour de Terrace weekend ended Sunday, but not before a full day of fun at the carnival. –Photos by David Carlos Related