Gallery: Fans gather for ThinkGeek grand opening inside Alderwood Mall

Novelty store ThinkGeek opened its doors to an excited crowd of fans and shoppers Friday at Alderwood Mall.

To celebrate, the store hosted raffles, a cosplay contest and gave away free pins and patches. In addition, there are special sales for T-shirts and Funko Pop vinyl dolls.

This is the 40th store in the nation, and fourth in the Pacific Northwest.

For more about the store them at their website (www.thinkgeek.com), or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ThinkGeekAlderwoodMall).

–Story and photos by David Carlos