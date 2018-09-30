Gallery: Candidates gather at EWHS to speak to the next generation of voters

1 of 11

Local candidates from the 21st and 32nd Legislative Districts, as well as the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, gathered at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Thursday to speak to the school’s senior class, the next generation of voters.

The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of north and northwest Seattle.

The 21st Legislative District includes most of the city of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood and northeast of Lynnwood, the city of Mukilteo and part of south Everett.

–Photos by Ken Razo