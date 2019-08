1 of 12

People lined the street Wednesday night as Brier’s SeaScare Parade marched through town. The annual parade’s theme included scary sea creatures, pirates, boats, nautical and other sea-related ideas.

The parade began north of the Brier Library on 232nd Street Southwest and made its way south down Brier Road, ending just past Brier Realty on 238th Street Southwest.

The event also included a Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by QFC, a pie-eating contest and live music.