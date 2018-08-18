Gallery: 2018 Special Olympics begin with Opening Ceremony in Lynnwood

1 of 28

The Lynnwood Convention Center hosted the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Summer Special Olympic Games on Friday. These games include the sports of softball, golf and bocce.

Friends and family of 900 athletes gathered to watch the ceremonies, which included the Parade of Athletes. Local law enforcement personnel lined the red carpet of the auditorium, welcoming each participant with high-fives and words of support.

An official cauldron was lit outside the Lynnwood Convention Center, with an unlit torch carried into the auditorium.

Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty welcomed the athletes, their families, volunteers and staff.

“The Special Olympics is about more than training, competition and fitness,” he said. “It’s also about advocacy, bringing families together and creating a more inclusive community. It’s about hope.”

For more information about the event, visit www.specialolympicswashington.org/event/2018-summer-games.

–Story, photos and video by David Carlos