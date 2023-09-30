Funeral home genealogical records topic of Sno-Isle Society meeting Oct. 4

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society welcomes Emily Palmer from Beck’s Funeral Home in Edmonds to its Wednesday, Oct. 4 meeting, at 7 p.m. at the Wickers Building, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
Palmer will speak about the types of genealogical records that funeral homes have and process. The 7 p.m. meeting is open to members and non-members alike and will be held in person at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, and will also be live-streamed at https://bit.ly/SIGSOct23.
