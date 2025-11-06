Fundraising experts present tips at Verdant’s 4th annual networking event

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Verdant Health Commission held its fourth annual Community Health Networking Event Friday at the Lynnwood Event Center, bringing together nonprofits and funders to build connections and explore new partnerships aimed at strengthening community health services. About 85 organizations showed up with 70 booths and more than 200 attendees.
