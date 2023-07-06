Fundraiser launched for survivor of Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire

The family of a woman who survived the July 3 Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire that took the lives of her mother and sister has created a GoFundMe fundraiser on her behalf.

Jonathan and Renee Boulet, son-in-law and daughter to fire survivor Pam O’Hara, created a GoFundMe account July 4. The account is meant to help Pam O’Hara’s basic needs, as she lost everything in the fire. Funds raised will also assist with funeral costs for the two fire victims: Pam O’Hara’s mother Audrey O’Hara, and sister Terry O’Hara.

“Pam has always been the rock in our family, the one who holds us together during tough times.” the Boulets wrote. “The fire not only destroyed the place Pam called home but also consumed her cherished memories, personal belongings, and the keepsakes that held sentimental value,”

O’Hara’s home of 22 years caught fire, and it spread to two connecting townhomes, damaging all three. The six residents of those households were displaced and are being assisted by Support 7 and American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

The GoFundMe account can be accessed here.