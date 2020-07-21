Fundraiser established to cover funeral arrangements of man who died in Lake Ballinger

The WAGRO Foundation has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of Ismael Mazariegos Barreda — the 33-year-old Mountlake Terrace man who died in an apparent drowning in Lake Ballinger July 19 — to send his body back to his hometown in Honduras.

Barreda and his family are from Siguatepeque Comayagua in Honduras and the family would like to send his body back to his hometown so he can be buried with his family members, the Go Fund Me page said.

“The family is shocked and saddened by his loss and is unfortunately not financially prepared for the costs as Ismael’s death was unexpected,” said WAGRO President Daniela Altamirano Crosby. “We are raising money in order to cover the cost of the funeral expenses and the body repatriation of Ismael to Honduras.”