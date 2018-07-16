Fun for the whole family at MLT 5K Run & Walk July 28

Enjoy getting active, being out in the community, and doing good deeds? You can do all three at the 2018 Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run/Walk, an annual benefit for local public elementary schools.

The Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, with day-of registration and packet pick-up starting at 7:45 a.m. The course starts and ends at Mountlake Terrace High School. The out and back course winds through the Terrace Creek Park trail and MLT neighborhoods. This family event is good for runners, walkers and families with little ones in strollers.

The race is hosted by the Cedar Way Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. Proceeds raised benefit Cedar Way Elementary students, as well as students at Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park Elementary. Over the past several years, the Mountlake Terrace (MLT) Fun Run has raised thousands of dollars for student activities, like field trips and assemblies, as well as materials for school art, music, library and physical education programs.

In addition to a great work out, all participants have a chance to win one of many wonderful raffle prizes.

The Fun Run is only possible through the support of many local community, business and family sponsors. Please check out our list of sponsors when you sign up to register at http://cedarwaypto.org/mlt_5k_fun_run.

It’s not too late to register for this fun Tour de Terrace event. Registration is $25 for an adult and $20 for a youth. Day of race registration is $30 for an adult and $25 for a youth. Don’t miss out on the fun — sign up today!