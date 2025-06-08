Fun for furry friends at PAWS festival

Posted: June 8, 2025 9
Maeve takes a few practice runs at the flyball course during the PAWS event at Civic Park Sunday.
PAWS CEO Heidi Willis, right, and her dog Letti with with WARM 106.9’s Seth and his son Jackson. 
PAWS volunteer Jennifer checks out the dog swag at the Veterinary Speciality Center of Seattle.
Terry, an Arizona resident visiting her son in Edmonds, happened upon the PAWS event as she walked Billy.
L-R: Wyndell, Henry and Maeve are Shelties waiting to race in the flyball demonstration.
Jasper, an olde English pocket beagle, at the watering hole.
Five-month-old Cedar is looking for a good home. He is from All Border Collie Rescue.
Esme and owner Lisa find the shade.
Nova, a Catahoula bulldog/pitbull mix, is a service dog for her veteran owner Tim.

The Lynnwood-based Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) launched its annual PAWSwalk fundraiser with a free community festival Sunday at Edmonds’ Civic Park. The event featured 50-plus vendors, raffles and flyball demonstrations.

In flyball, teams of dogs race against each other from the start to the finish line, over a line of hurdles, to a box that releases a tennis ball to be caught when the dog presses the spring-loaded pad. The dogs then race back to their handlers while carrying the ball.

PAWswalk is a virtual walkathon taking place now through June 28. Learn more here.

– Photos by Julia Wiese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME