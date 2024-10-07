Fun costumes and fast times for schools foundation’s Monster Mad Dash

Volunteers prepare for the 16th Annual Monster Mad Dash behind the first-place trophy.

On Saturday morning, runners and walkers came out for the Foundation for Edmonds School District Monster Mad Dash 5K and Fall Festival at Ballinger Park.

The morning was chilly as volunteers started taking runners’ registration. An eclectic mix of running gear, street clothes and costumes were seen in the middle of the starting field as participants of all ages gathered and stretched.

Runners get in a good stretch before the run.

This year, 36 teams and 26 corporate sponsors signed up for the 16th annual 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to support the foundation and the students it serves.

Chick-fil-A’s cow mascot “Freedom” was on site to encourage poultry over beef.

The first three runners across the finish line this year were:

First place: Peter Hanson – 0:16:24

Second place: Harrison Miller –0:16:48

Third place: Nolan Hanson – 0:18:52

Peter Hanson takes the trophy home with a time of 16:24.

Hanson said he was proud to be joined in the winner’s circle this year by his son, Nolan, a seventh-grade Brier Terrace Middle School student who came in third.

Harrison Miller, an eighth grader at College Place Middle School, came in a close second at 0:16:48, only 24 seconds behind the elder Hanson.

Carries Biggs personifies the “we can do it” spirit as Rosie the Riveter for the Monster Mad Dash 5K.
Denise and Ellie Chesbrough are registered and ready for the run.
Coda (center) is registering with her humans, Kevin and Vannessa.
Harley Quinn and Ghostface are ready to inspire people to run for their lives.
Sumo wrestlers and tyrannosaurus rexes joined in on the dash.
And they’re off! The 2024 Monster Mad Dash 5k is officially underway.
A new take on having breakfast on the run.
The Scriber Lake Elementary team strolls and rolls out of the gate.
Mountlake Terrace High School cheerleaders and mascots cheered on every runner and walker.
Max Fenwick, Jayce Edetsberger, Adi Moss-Sheth and Evan Markus of the Northwest Junior Pipe Band at the event.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett

