Full closure planned for 236th Street SW this weekend

A full closure of 236th Street Southwest will be in effect this weekend for Sound Transit work at the 236th Street Southwest and the northbound I-5 off-ramp — all part of the elevated trackway for the Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail Project.

The weekend closure runs from 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 26. Detours will be in effect during that time (see map) and emergency vehicles and buses will be allowed through the closure. During the closure, westbound vehicles will be redirected to turn north on 56th Avenue West, west onto 230th Avenue West, south on 66th Avenue West, and continue on to Lakeview Drive. Eastbound vehicles will be redirected south on I-5, east on 244th Street Southwest, and north on 56th Avenue West.

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work, which begins at 9 p.m. Friday — earlier than most of the recent nighttime work. Drivers are asked to plan ahead, be prepared for delays while this work takes place, and allow extra time to reach their destination.

As a reminder, weekday closures will continue from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday for the ensuing three-week period, July 26 through Aug. 12.

For more information, contact Sound Transit’s Outreach Specialist Andrea Burnett at andrea.burnett.@soundtransit.org or 206-903-7522. Sound Transit’s after-hours construction hotline is 1-888-298-2395.