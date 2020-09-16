Full agenda for Mountlake Terrace City Council Sept. 17 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to consider the following agenda items at its Thursday, Sept. 17 work/study session;

– Review of a pet licensing resolution and an update to code requirements.

– Discussion of the Recreation, Parks and Open Space survey.

– Introduction of Cedar Park subdivision and the Creekside Meadows PUD/plat and rezone ordinance.

– Review of the city’s 2020 second quarter financial report, six-year financial forecast and financial policies.

– Review of a local agency agreement for a grant on the Main Street Phase 2 Design.

– Review of funding for the 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West Safe Routes to School Project.

– Review of the extension of Ziply Franchise.

– Review of council subcommittee recommendation for appointments to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (859 9752 5217). Password is (09 17 20).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (859 9752 5217) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (09 17 20).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for Sept. 17 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence.