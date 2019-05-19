Full agenda for MLT City Council May 20, including public hearing on 12-unit townhome development

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has a busy agenda ahead at its Monday, May 20, business meeting, including a public hearing regarding a subdivision for the New Terrace Townhomes, a proposed 12-unit townhome development at 4907 216th Pl. S.W.

The council is also scheduled to:

-Approve a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a purchase and sale agreement and conservation easement for the Tasoff property adjacent to Terrace Creek Park.

– Adopt a resolution approving a new public records policy.

– Approval supplements to contracts with Otak for Sound Transit’s Light Rail Station Gateway Plaza and construction support.

– Receive an overview of the State of Washington Department of Revenue Business Licensing Services partnership agreement.

The. meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.