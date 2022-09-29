Full 520 bridge closure, more Revive I-5 work planned this weekend

Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes for trips across Lake Washington and southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. Beginning Friday night, Sept. 30, State Route 520 will close across the lake and southbound I-5 will have closures near the off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge.
Both directions of SR 520 between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and all associated on – and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
During the closure, crews will shift the alignment of SR 520 lanes near Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood to create a work zone between the east and westbound lanes. Crews have made significant progress in the area as they as they continue to build a new lid over SR 520 as part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project. The project also builds a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over SR 520 and new eastbound lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the floating bridge on Lake Washington.
The SR 520 Trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during the weekend closure.
Revive I-5 work
Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge will close, along with the right lane of southbound I-5 in that area. People going to Columbian Way or the West Seattle Bridge will detour via Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and use the northbound exits. During the closure, crews will work on expansion joints and paving. The work is weather-dependent. All work will finish by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Mercer off-ramp closed
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, crews will also close the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street. The ramp closure, part of the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project, will wrap up at 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. .3.
Drivers crossing Lake Washington during the weekend should take I-90 as an alternate route or consider delaying their trips if possible. People in Snohomish County going to the eastside should consider using I-405.
With additional traffic using I-90, people who usually travel on I-5 should use alternate routes like I-405 and SR 99 or consider using light rail or bus service. People also should consider rescheduling discretionary trips.
Get the most up-to-date information on closures by visiting the SR 520 Construction Corner or the Revive I-5 project page.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.