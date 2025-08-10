From WA State Fire Marshal’s Office: Tips for preventing burns

A burn or scald injury can happen at any age, but children, older adults and people with disabilities are at higher risk. Burn injuries can result from more than just fire — they can also be caused by hot liquids, steam, electricity and certain chemicals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), scald burns are the second leading cause of all burn injuries, and the most common amongst young children ages 4 and under. A scald is a burn from close contact with hot liquid or steam, which can be especially prevalent with young children because they like to explore and may not realize these things can hurt them.

To help prevent scalds or burns, the State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following tips:

Teach children that hot things can burn. Install anti-scald devices on tub faucets and shower heads and supervise young children during use.

Faucet water should be less than 100°F.

Place hot liquids and food in the center of a table or toward the back of the counter.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared.

Allow microwaved food to cool before eating, and open microwaved food slowly, away from the face.

Never hold a child while cooking, drinking a hot liquid or carrying anything hot.

Never heat a baby bottle in a microwave oven. Heat baby bottles in warm water from the faucet or a tested bottle warmer.

If you need to use a humidifier or vaporizer, use a cool-mist model rather than a hot-steam option.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.