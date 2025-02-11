From WA State Department of Health: Winter weather tips to stay safe in freezing temperatures

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) urges residents to take precautions to stay safe this week as the state experiences the first serious cold snap this winter.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory through Wednesday. Most of the state will experience dangerously low temperatures that can lead to hypothermia, frostbite and other health issues. These risks are especially high for people working outdoors, those without shelter or adequate heating, the elderly and pets.

Many cities and counties are opening or extending hours at warming centers. For a list of available shelters, visit wa211.org or call 211.

To stay safe during this cold snap:

– Dress appropriately for the weather by wearing layers, a hat, gloves and other protective clothing.

– If possible, limit your time outside during the coldest parts of the day/evening.

– Be aware of the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite. Seek medical help if needed.

– Check on your elderly relatives, friends, neighbors or anyone with limited mobility.

– Do not heat your home with charcoal barbeques or any open-flame equipment, including cooking stoves or ovens. This can lead to fires, carbon monoxide poisoning or death.

– Do not run generators indoors and keep them away from windows or air vents.

– Do not drive in icy or stormy conditions.

– Ensure pets are safe and sheltered.

Visit DOH’s website to learn more about cold weather safety.