From the Publisher’s Desk: Why we do what we do for our community

As a child growing up in the small central Washington town of Ellensburg, I became very aware of the importance of civic engagement. When I was very young, my dad was an Ellensburg city councilmember and mayor, as well as the owner of Wippel’s Food Mart. (Yes, I heard all the “Mr. Wippel, please don’t squeeze the Charmin” jokes.)

Then, he transitioned from the grocery business to becoming an agent for New York Life Insurance, so it would give him more time to spend with his family. And on the side, he was constantly giving back to his community through public service, sometimes bringing his youngest child (me) along to various service club meetings. (It’s important to note that my mom did her share of this as well, mainly through her church, but those were different times for women that have fortunately changed for the better.)

When I started my digital news publishing career 10 years ago, it was clear that community service would be at the core. That’s why I donate free or discounted advertising for non-profits and other good causes. That’s why I work diligently with high school and college interns to help them improve their skills. That’s why I volunteer to speak to both student and adult groups about the role of journalism in our democracy.

in the past three weeks, I have organized and sponsored or co-sponsored a primary election forum for Lynnwood City Council, a primary election mayoral debate for Edmonds Mayor and (coming up this Wednesday, July 24) a primary election candidate forum for Edmonds School Board. I will be doing a similar general election forum for city councilmembers in Mountlake Terrace this fall.

All these events have been free and open to the public. Any expenses have been covered by me, or in the case of the Lynnwood forum, shared with co-sponsor the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.

I was speaking with a financial planner friend recently about my work, and I told him I know that as an entrepreneur, I am going about this business — and yes, journalism is a business with a payroll and expenses and all that — all wrong. Many entrepreneurs start a business with the idea that eventually they will be able to make money and sell that business (for a nice profit) and then invest that money in something new.

In my case, making money has taken a back seat to doing the right thing. Is that smart? No. But I couldn’t change my approach if I tried. (And believe me, I HAVE tried.) And yet, long-term business sustainability requires that making money needs to be on equal footing with community service.

Those of you who have read my past columns know that I’m a firm believer is reader-supported journalism. Many of you have stepped up and supported us with a regular or one-time contribution. And yet, many of you have not.

If you value our commitment to the community and our tireless work to make our corner of this crazy world a better place, please consider supporting us here.

With my sincere gratitude,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher