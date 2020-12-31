From the Publisher’s Desk: Why I’m grateful for 2020

Dear readers:

While I’m happy to welcome 2021, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude for all the goodness I saw in 2020.

For starters, members of our community stepped up to help others. In the midst of COVID-related layoffs and worries about how to pay the rent/mortgage/utilities and keep food on the table, our local organizations came together to provide for those in need. The City of Mountlake Terrace and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation worked tirelessly to ensure grant money was available to both residents and businesses to offset the impacts of the pandemic. Nonprofit organizations like the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank and the Volunteers of America Western Washington afigured out how to maintain social distancing — providing drive-thru and delivery options for those in need. When the Edmonds School District shifted to remote learning, the district developed a robust food pickup and delivery plan to ensure that students who normally rely on school meals didn’t go hungry.

I am proud that MLTnews — along with our sister publications My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today — also expanded our efforts to address the crisis. Our writers worked tirelessly to report on the scale and impact of the pandemic. You turned to MLTnews for the news you needed to navigate the situation. And you still do.

But we are not a single-issue publication. We bring you many different stories every day – about the continuing impact of the virus on business and cultural life, about the indomitable spirit of your neighbors, decisions made at city meetings, letters, reviews, obituaries, business, and stories about people who make a difference here.

We are your hometown publication. We are locally owned and run. We care about the interests and concerns of our community. Our writers and photographers live here. And we welcome your participation in MLTnews by submitting comments, letters, photos, articles and opinion pieces.

Local news has always been important — but never more than now. And MLTnews is a primary source of independent local news in Mountlake Terrace.

The truth of the matter is: We need your help to keep doing what we do.

At a time when demand for local news has never been higher, advertising revenue has dropped due to the economic downturn. We are asking you, our readers, to support our work.

Over the last few months, our readers have stepped up so that we can continue to provide the local news the community relies on. Will you join them?

Click here to see our different membership levels. And, when you read MLTnews, think how good you’ll feel knowing you help make it possible.

And, thank you.

Teresa Wippel, Publisher

P.S. I am also grateful that I had an opportunity in 2020 to deliver at TEDX talk on the importance of readers and journalists working together to ensure the sustainability of journalism. Here it is, for those who haven’t yet watched it: