From the Publisher’s Desk: The joy of being present

Before my grandson Reese was born, several friends told me about the joy of being a grandparent. I was skeptical — how could it be that special?

Now, almost two years in, nothing could have prepared me for way this role — and the unconditional love for this little boy — fills my heart.

The pressure of parenting and making a right or wrong decision (which you are sure could ruin your child’s life forever) is gone. As a grandparent, I am simply there for him, in the.moment, and that is enough.

It also reminds me — especially during this hectic time of year — that the most important role we can play as humans — whether with our family or friends or co-workers — is to simply be there for each other. To listen. To laugh. Maybe even to sing a silly song or do a little dance.

My sincere appreciation for all of you who support our work — financially, emotionally and by simply being there.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to All,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher

My Edmonds News/MLTnews/LynnwoodToday