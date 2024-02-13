From the Publisher’s Desk: Thanks to all who attended our ‘How Local News Supports Strong Communities’ event

Posted: February 12, 2024 13
My Neighborhood News Network writer/photographer Nick Ng responds to an audience question as other writers and photographers look on. L-R: Rick Sinnett, Misha Carter, Larry Vogel, Michael Bury and Byron Wilkes.
MNNN President and CEO Teresa Wippel welcomes attendees.
Arts writers Elizabeth Murray and Rachel Gardner are introduced by Managing Editor Craig Parrish.
Sports reporter Doug Petrowski talks about his work while photographer Joe Christian looks on.

Dear Readers:

Thanks to the approximately 80 attendees who participated in our “How Local News Supports Strong Communities” event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center last week.

Our reporters appreciated the chance to speak directly with you, and we were inspired by all the great ideas shared in our breakout sessions. These included a request to do more health reporting, to do a deep dive into the public safety implications of light rail stations opening later this year and a request for inclusion of more diverse voices and topics in our publications.

We are taking all of these to heart as we prepare our work plan for 2024 and beyond.

An attendee reviews the list of news coverage priorities, as identified by readers.
Joe Scordino expresses his appreciation for the two-way dialogue offered through the My Edmonds News comment section.
Attendees discuss news coverage priorities during breakout sessions.
Journalist Jaime Méndez, a former Univision Seattle anchor now producing news broadcasts in Spanish from his Lynnwood home, talks about the importance of news partnerships.
House of Wisdom Founder and President Ahmad Hilal Abid discusses the value of engaging young people in local news.
Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, left, speakers to Craig Parrish while reporter/writer Jasmine Contreras-Lewis listens.

And here’s a recap of the top 10 priorities identified, based on dots placed on poster boards of subjects submitted by readers during our nonprofit news launch event last summer:

1) Investigative reporting.

2) Coverage of elected officials.

3) Continuation of strong local news (especially government).

4) Inclusion of diverse thoughts and views.

5) More news about nonprofits.

6) A monthly interview with the mayor.

7) Help our conmunities better understand what our local government does.

8) Advance notice of community events and festivals.

9) Stories about quality-of-life issues. What is being done to to make this a better community for everyone.

10) More history — buildings, characters, businesses, artists/musicians/writers.

Two reminders:

We have a form here for readers who want to share their ideas for building our nonprofit news organization.

Support us as we expand our coverage of South Snohomish County issues of importance to our readers. You can donate at this link.

Help us build it!

Teresa Wippel.
President and CEO, and founding publisher
My Neighborhood News Network

(Photos by Nick Ng and Chris Walton)

