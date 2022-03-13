From the Publisher’s Desk: Our commitment to you — and our hope for your support

Dear readers:

Last week, I send the following email to those who subscribe to our MLTnews daily newsletter. Several people urged me to repost it here, so that all readers are aware of our need for support.

Producing quality journalism costs money. Our writers and photographers are paid for their time and expertise, and we have many other operational expenses too. In fact, we have a full-time reporter who covers news in Mountlake Terrace and Brier, and we are the ONLY independent journalism organzation dedicated to reporting on both cities.

In recent weeks, I’ve been pondering how much our community values our work. Mountlake Terrace and Brier have a combined population of 27,000, and fewer than 25 local residents have supported us financially with either a one-time or ongoing donation.

We have wonderful local advertisers, and for that I am continually grateful. But it has become increasingly clear that reader support is also essential for our survival. (Learn more in my 2020 TEDX talk, here.)

MLTnews has been covering the area since 2009, but we can continue to operate only if more readers step up. If you have not yet supported us, or if it’s been a while since you’ve donated, please do so today, at this link.

Teresa Wippel, Publisher

P.S. Already a financial supporter? Please forward this email to others in your circle of family, friends or business associates and encourage them to support us too.