From the Publisher’s Desk: Journalism is dead? It gets worse…

“Journalism is dead.”

That was among many disheartening comments that I read on YouTube after viewing a recent TED Talk by veteran broadcast journalist Ann Curry, titled “How to restore trust in Journalism.”

And now, it appears that at least five journalists are dead too.

I don’t know whether the gunman — who as of this writing Thursday afternoon was in custody and being interviewed by police — was influenced by the anti-journalist sentiment that has spread across the U.S. in recent years.

But i wouldn’t be at all surprised if that’s the case.

After all, journalists have been called an “enemy of the state” by our own President. His campaign rallies two years ago famously include supporters wearing T-shirts with the words “Rope. Tree. Journalist.”

This is the president of a nation, I might add, whose founding fathers thought freedom of the press was important enough to include it in the First Amendment.

Before you think I’m going to start a finger-pointing game against the U.S. president, I’m not.

I am, however, going to say this: Our democracy is in a bad way and no one is immune from blame. Not Republicans. Not Democrats. Not Independents. Not Libertarians. Not anyone.

We are guilty of dismissing each other’s views, hopes and dreams. Of hitching our belief system to a single viewpoint — whether it’s an echo chamber of selected Facebook friends, or our favorite MSNBC or Fox News show — that has destroyed our critical thinking and reinforces that “we” are right and “they” are wrong.

We have let the pendulum swing so far to the left and the right that no one can see the middle.

It’s not just pitiful. It’s dangerous. And it is not the America that I grew up believing in.

My dad was what would probably be described today as a compassionate conservative Republican. My mom was a Kennedy Democrat. Both were devout Roman Catholics who would give the shirts off their backs for anyone in need.

I never heard them arguing about politics. I’m sure that they probably agreed to disagree on some topics. My five living siblings are similarly split along ideological lines. I have a brother who fought in Vietnam at the same time my sister was protesting the war. But we did not let that come between us, as a family.

I can’t say the same about our nation. We have let our differences divide us.

It doesn’t help that we have a divisive president who seems to thrive on conflict. But that doesn’t mean I personally have to believe that dividing people against each other is what it means to be an American.

And that, by the way, is also why I became a journalist. Democracy cannot survive if people don’t know what is happening in their government — city, county, state and federal. Sometimes that is bad news and sometimes it is good news. But if it involves your tax dollars or your kid’s school or your neighborhood crime rate, it matters. If it addresses how to improve the lives of those less fortunate or clean up a polluted stream or help all members of our community feel like they belong here, it matters.

By daylighting these issues, we create a conversation. We tell our elected leaders what we think. Together, we come up with solutions.

Democracy cannot survive if people are not willing to work together. Sometimes that means compromise. Sometimes that means admitting you are wrong. Sometimes that means not trying to get the last word. Sometimes that means simply listening, acknowledging an opinion and walking away.

As for those dead journalists. I am not going to offer thoughts and prayers. I am not going to wade into the gun control debate either. But I am going to ask each one of you to reflect on what you have done today to help unite our country.

I’m not sure how much more dividing we can take.

Until next time,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher