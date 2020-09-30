From the Publisher’s Desk: 11 years and counting

Eleven. It’s not a particularly magical number — unless it’s the number of years you’ve been slogging through as a community news publisher at possibly the worst time to be a news publisher in modern history.

Most of you know the story: News publications going out of business or downsizing is the norm these days, both locally and nationally.

Survival, to be honest, is pretty darn magical. And I owe it to you, the readers, for having my back — emotionally and financially. Without your moral support and regular donations, I wouldn’t be writing this message.

So thank you.

And thanks, also, to our advertisers, who have been there for us — year in and year out. There are no words to express what your support means — especially in this time of stretched budgets and uncertain futures. You provide the financial foundation for our work.

A year ago, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of My Edmonds News — which officially started when I purchased the MyEdmondsNews.com domain on Sept. 30, 2009. My decision to publish My Edmonds News eventually led me to friendships with founders of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — and to acquiring those sites a few years later, when the publishers could no longer maintain them.

Fast forward to the year 2020 — and all its craziness — and I am grateful to be marking another year of providing community news and commentary for Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

During this time of COVID-19, we are working harder than ever to cover our communities, and your support truly matters. If you haven’t yet signed up for a regular donation, please consider doing so today at this link. The first 11 people to commit to an annual donation of $10 a month (or more) will receive a $25 gift card to one of our valued advertisers — Ombu Salon + Spa. Plus, as a bonus, we will donate $25 to your favorite local charity. (You’ll have an opportunity to designate that nonprofit after you are notified of your selection.)

In appreciation.

Teresa Wippel, Publisher