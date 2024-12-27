From the Founder’s Desk: We’re nearing the fundraising finish line

Dear Readers:
We are nearing the finish line of our 2024 NewsMatch campaign — with a goal of raising $70,000 by Dec. 31 — and I have important news to share.
In October, we conducted a matching campaign as part of our 15th anniversary celebration. Thanks to donations from our community, we were able to match a generous $10,000 gift from European travel writer Rick Steves. And now, two months later, that $10,000 community match is included as part of the 2024 NewsMatch campaign
We have just under $10,000 remaining to meet our $70,000 target. Can we count on you to help us leverage that $10,000 community match from October to help us meet our NewsMatch fundraising goal?
If you haven’t yet donated, please consider a gift today. It will help fund our growing news coverage in South Snohomish County.
You can donate here or mail a check to:
My Neighborhood News Network
10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150
Edmonds, WA 98020
Remember that we are a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. Our federal tax ID # is 88-3919841.
Sincerely,
Teresa Wippel
Founder, President CEO
My Neighborhood News Network.
P.S. Thanks to ALL who have already donated generously. We are so grateful for your support.
