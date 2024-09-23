From the Founder’s Desk: Part 3 , what the future holds

Dear readers:

At the root of the My Neighborhood News Network is My Edmonds News, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 19 at Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum. (You can purchase your ticket here.) Today is the third in a series of articles on how our publications were founded, how reader engagement remains at the core of our mission and what the future holds. You can read part 1 here and part 2 here.

In my previous columns, I talked about the founding of My Edmonds News in October 2009, which led to the eventual acquisition of sister sites in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. I also discussed the valuable contributions of our first writers and editors who were critical to our early success (a number of them are still working for us today). And I mentioned the challenges facing the journalism — including the shrinking revenue base that has caused news organizations to downsize, lay off staff or go out of business altogether.

Given those challenges, it was important to make a long-term commitment to community news that goes beyond one individual — which was me, as the founder and publisher. And that meant going beyond the traditional way that news organizations have been operated and funded – as for-profit enterprises solely dependent on advertising and reader donations.

That’s why we converted to nonprofit status in 2023. By expanding our base of financial support through nonprofit status, we are creating both a sustainable staffing model and a community asset. We now have a full-time managing editor and a part-time administrative assistant. Our first full-time reporter — awarded to us through the Washington State University Murrow School’s News Fellowship Program — will start Oct. 7.

Community members can now make a charitable donation that is 100% tax deductible. We are eligible for grants and corporate donations. And best of all, we can continue to serve our valued advertising sponsors, who have provided key support for the past 15 years.

We have a strategic plan that guides our work, overseen by an all-volunteer board of directors who bring a range of skills and backgrounds to the organization. Among our priorities is to establish valued partnerships with a range of community nonprofits and organizations. So far, these include:

– The Verdant Health Commission, which has been sponsoring our Health Matters series.

– Se Habla Media, which shares its daily Spanish language news reports and weekly podcasts, with English subtitles.

– The House of Wisdom, which provides tutoring support for local immigrant youth.

– The Latino Educational Training Institute, which provides educational and emergency services for Spanish-speaking and low-income families in Snohomish County.

At the heart of our work is our readers, and all of us at My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today are committed to continue serving you with trusted community news. For 15 years, readers have provided us with news tips, photos, compliments and — yes — constructive criticism. You have also suggested strong story ideas. (Our recent series on light rail’s arrival in Snohomish County, for example, was inspired by a Lynnwood Today reader.) You engage in spirited discussions through our online forums and submit letters to the editor and commentaries.

On behalf of our staff and board of directors, please accept my sincere thanks for your continued support and engagement.

During our Oct. 19 event, we will share our plans for the coming year. We also want to hear your ideas and what you would like us to focus on.

I hope you will join me, our staff and supporters Oct. 19 as we raise a toast to 15 years — and to a nonprofit news future that includes many more celebrations. You can purchase your ticket here.

Teresa Wippel,

Founding Publisher and President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network

P.S. Please consider making a financial gift that will make a real difference, right here in your own community. You can learn more about your donation options here. Consider giving through your workplace or donor-advised fund. As a charitable donation, it is 100% tax deductible. Our federal tax ID # is 88-3919841.