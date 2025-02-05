From the Edmonds School District: How weather-related delay and cancellation decisions are made

With Edmonds School District canceling classes and district activities both Monday and Wednesday this week due to weather conditions, some may wonder how the district makes the decision to delay school openings or close schools.

The school district sent out an email to families Tuesday explaining its process.

On days when we experience snow and/or ice on roadways, our transportation staff begin assessing road conditions prior to 4 a.m. Transportation staff then report their assessment of road conditions to the Superintendent’s Office by 5 a.m. The superintendent then makes a decision on whether to delay or cancel school based on those road condition reports. If a delay or cancellation is needed, families and staff are notified through ParentSquare (a messaging platform) shortly after the decision is made. Notifications are also posted to our website and social media channels (Facebook and Instagram), as well as being shared with local TV and radio stations.

In the event of a two-hour delay, transportation crews continue to assess road conditions and report their assessment to the [Washington State] Superintendent’s Office if road conditions get worse or do not sufficiently improve. This was the case with yesterday’s [Feb. 3] two-hour delay that was then changed to a full cancellation.

It is important to keep in mind that while some neighborhoods may have clear roads, others can remain treacherous due to ice and compact snow. Because our district covers a large and geographically diverse area, road conditions can vary significantly from one location to another. Even if roads near your home appear safe, many bus routes and secondary roads may remain unsafe for travel.

Our decisions are based on the overall safety and accessibility of roads throughout the district. This is also true when some areas experience more challenging conditions than others and school is not delayed or canceled because our bus routes are able to safely operate across the district. In those cases, we encourage families to make the best decision for their own situation. If you feel conditions in your area are unsafe, we fully support you in making the choice to delay your child’s arrival or keep them home if necessary.

We understand that school closures and delays can be disruptive, and we appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our school community.