From Red Onion Burgers to 44th Street Sliders: Grand opening for new restaurant March 6-7





Seaun Richards, founder of long-time Mountlake Terrace restaurant Red Onion Burgers, will hold a grand opening this Thursday and Friday March 6 and 7 for his new venture, 44th Street Sliders.

Grand opening festivities will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. The location is the former Red Onion Burgers at 21005 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

According to Richards, the new menu will feature sliders and subs as well as some Red Onion Burger favorites “for our die-hard fans.”

Activities include all-day food specials, free giveaways, entertainment, bouncy house rides, face painting, food challenges, celebrity volunteers. The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1 combo will also perform.

At the new restaurant, Richards said he will continue with his Dining 4 Dollar$ community fundraisers, which have raised more than $300,000 for local organizations, who receive 20% of sales, 50% of credit card tips and 100% of cash tips during sponsored events. If you book a Dining 4 Dollar$ event during the grand opening, 44th Street Sliders will add 5% of total sales to your check.

In addition, Richards — a former Mountlake Terrace city councilmember who chose after two terms not to run again — will continue his sponsorship of community events through his Cheeseburger Babies Foundation. These include the annual MLT Easter Egg Hunt, 3rd of July Family Fireworks Show and the Shop with a Cop Christmas Program.

You can see the menu at www.44thstreetsliders.com.