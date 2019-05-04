Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library welcomes new members

The Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library is holding its annual meeting at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, and everyone is invited.

The mission of Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library is to support and promote public awareness of library services, facilities and staff; to enhance partnerships with the community; to provide resources for the library; and to provider diverse and enriching programming for all ages and cultural groups.

If spring cleaning is in your plans, the Library Friends hope you keep them in mind as you weed out your gently-used book treasures. They are always looking for best-selling genre and non-fiction books for their ongoing book sales. These are an important part of the group’s fundraising efforts, and your donations really help.

Funding by the Friends provides:

Children’s, adult and family programs

Books for summer reading finishers

Magazine subscriptions

Fundraising activities include ongoing book sales, membership dues, and donations.

The Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library typically meet on the third Saturday of every month (except July and August). All are welcome to attend. The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

Membership forms are available at the Mountlake Terrace Library or download a printable form.Membership dues are $5 per year for individuals and $10 per year for families.

You can learn more about the Friends here.