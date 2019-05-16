Friends, family celebrate ribbon cutting for Hemlock State Brewery grand opening on May 17

1 of 5

The highly-anticipated Hemlock State Brewery held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening seat for Friday, May 17.

Owners and brewers Mark Dunford, Jerret Botch and Michael Ernst welcomed family, friends and city officials to see the new taphouse that began in a garage in Shoreline.

“Mountlake Terrace has been waiting for this for a long, long time,” said City of Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright.

The brewery is located on southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West at Arbor Village in Mountlake Terrace and will open its doors to the public at 5 p.m. Friday.

Learn more at www.hemlockstatebrewing.com.

— Story and photos by Cody Sexton