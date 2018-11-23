Friday marks launch of extra DUI patrols for holidays

The Washington State Patrol, along with multiple other police agencies, will begin their annual holiday season DUI Emphasis patrols starting Friday, Nov. 23.

The goal is to make roadways safer by removing impaired drivers, WSP said in an announcement, adding:

The WSP urges everyone who is joining in the festivities to do so responsibly, and make great decisions. Whether you’re a driver or a passenger you need to decide to not drive impaired, or ride with an impaired driver. This vital decision can save yours, or someone else’s, life.