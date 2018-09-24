Freshman cheerleader Allison Reyes-Davies honored as Athlete of the Week

The MTHS Athletic Department has named cheer squad member Allison Reyes-Davies the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Athlete of the Week for Sept. 16-22.

“Allison is a first-year cheerleader and sophomore at MTHS, but she has the confidence and leadership of a senior,” said Hawk cheer coach Jessica Ellersick. “She supports her teammates in many different ways and encourages them to push themselves to be their best. Allison is a natural leader, she’s organized and punctual, she cares about others and she’s always smiling.”

Ellersick also noted the physical ability that Reyes-Davies brings to the squad.

“Allison is one of our strongest back spots for stunting,” Ellersick said. “She has taken some big hits but gets right back out there and makes the stunt work.”

“She’s always willing to try something new and does it with excitement,” Ellersick added. “I can’t wait to see how she grows as a person and athlete in the next couple years. Her potential is limitless.”

–By Doug Petrowski