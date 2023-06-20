Freedom celebrated during Juneteenth festival

L-R: Olympia Edwards, founder and CEO of Project Girl Mentoring, with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.
Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner offers Juneteenth celebration remarks.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson with Disney princesses from Project Girl.
Mukilteo Step Team members showed their style and led the audience through step movements while chanting “Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud.”
Rhythm facilitators John Hayden and Jim Boneau teach drum circle techniques to all ages.
Representatives from Mujeres con ActiTud Latina share free COVID and cleaning supplies.
Doctor and author Margaret Towolawi gives information about achieving wellness.
Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee President DanVonique Reed promotes the July event Nubian Jam in Everett.
Jocelyn Doffner of Aunty Monstera’s booth works on her crafts.
Juneteenth vendor Phatym sells original African clothing.
Lynnwood Food volunteers — L-R Roan, Shane, Liz and Alissa –pass out free healthy snacks.

Musicians, step dancers, crafters and clothing designers joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and elected officials in celebrating the Juneteenth 2023 Freedom Festival at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School Monday.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – is a federal holiday. It marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.

This year’s festivities were jointly sponsored by Verdant Health Commission, Project Girl Mentoring Program, United Healthcare, City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).

— Photos by Misha Carter

