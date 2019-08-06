Free YWCA Women Rise Career Workshop Aug. 22

Whether you are looking for work or ready to take the next step in your current job, women from all walks of life are invited to the YWCA’s Women Rise Career Workshop set for 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

This free event invites women from all walks of life in the Snohomish County area to take their careers to the next level, whether they are looking for work or ready to take the next step in their current jobs.

There will be coaches and workshops to work on resumes

and interview skills, as well as “glam stations” and

photographers for professional headshots.

A limited number of complimentary onsite child care spaces are available to allow you to fully participate in all the RISE activities. Please request child care when registering for the event and a YWCA staff member will follow up with you.

You can learn more and register here.